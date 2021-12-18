Jimmie Allen Shares Pics Of Hometown Holiday Fun

By Regina Park

December 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Country singer Jimmie Allen is home for the holidays, and taking fans with him behind some of his hometown holiday fun.

The "Made for These" singer is a native of Milton, Delaware and from the looks of his Instagram stories, is back in town for the winter holiday season.

In Delaware, it doesn't look like the coastal state shies away from bringing the holiday spirit to the beach. On Friday (December 17), Jimmie posted a festive boys-day-out beachside pic where he posed alongside his seven-year-old son Aadyn next to a towering Christmas tree.

"My Ace ♠️ " the father of three captioned the photo snapped at the Lighthouse Dewey Beach in The Blue Hen State . Jimmie and his wife Alexis Gale share two daughters, 20-month-old Naomi, and two-month-old Zara.

In his Instagram stories, Jimmie showed off the beauty of nearby Lewes, Delaware, which boasts a picturesque downtown strip that rivals a holiday movie set.

The family also looks to have taken a trip together to look at holiday lights in Schellville. The singer took his IG followers behind-the-scenes, showing off the bright bulbs on display.

The singer is no stranger to bringing in the holidays right. Last year, he teamed up with Louis York and The Shindellas to provide fans a holiday tune titled, "What Does Christmas Mean."

Check it out below.

