Jimmie Allen Shares Pics Of Hometown Holiday Fun

Country singer Jimmie Allen is home for the holidays, and taking fans with him behind some of his hometown holiday fun.

The "Made for These" singer is a native of Milton, Delaware and from the looks of his Instagram stories, is back in town for the winter holiday season.

In Delaware, it doesn't look like the coastal state shies away from bringing the holiday spirit to the beach. On Friday (December 17), Jimmie posted a festive boys-day-out beachside pic where he posed alongside his seven-year-old son Aadyn next to a towering Christmas tree.



"My Ace ♠️ " the father of three captioned the photo snapped at the Lighthouse Dewey Beach in The Blue Hen State . Jimmie and his wife Alexis Gale share two daughters, 20-month-old Naomi, and two-month-old Zara.