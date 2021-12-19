2 Infants In Bathtub Survive Being Blown Away In Kentucky Tornado

With a tornado approaching her Kentucky home, Clara Lutz placed her two infant grandchildren in the bathtub. The tub was ripped out of the floor and blown away with both babies inside — and the children survived.

A tornado hit miles away from Lutz home in Hopkins County, according to WKRC. Lutz placed Dallas, a three-month-old, and Kaden, a 15-month-old, in the bathtub with blankets, pillows and a bible but the trembling from the tornado was too much for Lutz to bear.

"I felt the rumbling, I felt the shaking of the house. Next thing I knew, the tub had lifted and it was out of my hands. I couldn't hold on," Lutz told WKRC.

Lutz's entire house was stripped down to the foundation after the tornado, but all Lutz wanted was for her grandchildren to be returned safely.

"I was looking everywhere to see where the tub may be. I had no clue at all where these babies was. All I could say was 'Lord, please bring my babies back to me safely. Please, I beg thee,'" Lutz said.

She went outside to search for the bathtub and anybody who could help her find the babies. Lutz and sheriff's deputies found the bathtub upside down on the grass. Underneath it were the two babies.

"The sheriff came down. I got in the sheriff's car down at the end of my driveway. They opened up the door and brought me Kaden, my 15-month-old. And they brought me my three-month-old baby, Dallas. They brought him to me.

Dallas had a "big old goose egg on the back of his head," Lutz said. His brain was bleeding, but the bleeding stopped before he was taken to the hospital.

