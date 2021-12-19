No One Still Missing In Kentucky After Tornadoes, Governor Says

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Saturday all of the people reported missing after a string of tornadoes devastated the state have been accounted for.

"How about a piece of good news today? Right now, missing persons based on this tornado event are at zero," Beshear said Saturday.

Beshear said he hoped it meant there would be no more people in Kentucky found dead from the storms, according to The Associated Press.

The death toll from the most destructive tornado event in Kentucky history stands at 78, according to Beshear and his staff. However, emergency management officials and the state health department said 75 have been killed. Beshear said he's working with officials to sort out the discrepancy.

After more than 40 tornadoes ravaged through multiple states in the central and southeast United States, at least 92 people are confirmed dead.

Beshear said there are still homes in Kentucky that are without power or under boil water advisories. He added that over 900 Kentucky residents have been given shelter in hotels or state parks.

"He also said applications were being accepted in 14 Kentucky counties for disaster unemployment assistance for those whose jobs were displaced by the storms," according to The Associated Press.