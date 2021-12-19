5 Arrested For Looting Tornado-Damaged Homes, Stealing Cars in Kentucky

Five people were arrested Friday who are accused of stealing property and cars from tornado-damaged areas in Kentucky.

Kevin Stowe, Ronnie White, Lynne Bailey, Linda Morris and Kaitlyn Moore, were found towing several damaged vehicles in the area of Cardinal and Pritchett Road and attempting to leave the area, according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found the suspects after reports of suspicious activity regarding people that appeared to have been working in a group rummaging through tornado-damaged property and vehicles.

"Sheriff’s deputies and Troopers found a variety of personal items belonging to tornado victims, including some household goods, new shoes, muddy change, copper wiring and other items. They were also towing several vehicles that were owned by tornado victims that have been displaced by the tornado, in the hospital, and/or deceased," Grave's County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said some of the suspects' statements contradicted each other. Some said they had permission from the homeowners but officials were able to question homeowners in the area and disproved the suspects' claims.