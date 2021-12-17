4 Men Arrested For Stealing From Tornado-Damaged Homes, Cars in Kentucky

Four men from Michigan have been charged and arrested for stealing from homes and cars that have been damaged by tornadoes in Kentucky.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Mitchell and Jesse Stanton, Sevon Gowen and Brandon Ransbottom are charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property on Thursday (December 16) in Princeton, Kentucky, according to WLKY.

Detectives with the Attorney General's Department of Criminal Investigations noticed the four men while the team was helping the Princeton Police Department with tornado aftermath on Meadowbook Drive, according to WXYZ. The detectives approached the four men for questioning, which revealed they had stolen from residences and vehicles that were damaged by tornadoes.

In addition to the possession and stolen property charges, Gowen was charged with possession of controlled substance first-degree methamphetamine and promoting contraband first degree. Ransbottom was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Two men in Bowling Green were also arrested on suspicion of stealing from tornado-damaged homes, according to the Bowling Green Daily News. A Bowling Green police officer saw Jason Harral and Johnny Bratcher taking a washing machine from a damaged house and loading it into the trunk of a car, which also had a dryer on the roof. The two men were arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking.