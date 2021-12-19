Billie Eilish Once Asked Doja Cat To Collaborate But She Turned Her Down

"Bellyache" was one of the songs that helped Billie Eilish's star ascend, and during a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Doja Cat revealed that she was asked to write a verse for the 2017 track but ultimately turned down the opportunity.

“I remember thinking it was so cute. I loved it. I just couldn’t think of anything to write,” she confessed. “It was one of my writer’s-block moments.”

There were no feelings of regret when the track dropped and Doja saw its success soar. “I remember seeing that song blow up and thinking, ‘Good for her. That’s awesome,’” she explained. “I don’t think the song was for me, though. It was quite hard to write to.”

"Bellyache" appears on Eilish's debut EP Don't Smile at Me. Revisit its music video above.

According to her brother and producer FINNEAS, Eilish is currently working on her third studio album.

“We’re really excited to start working on it,” he said in a recent interview. “We’ve got the net in the ocean, and we’re picking up detritus. And then you sift through all that, and you pick out the treasure, and then you have an album. I’m really excited. I think we’ve got a lot to say.”

The siblings embark on Eilish's Happier Than Ever tour in February, and while FINNEAS didn't rule out finishing its successor before hitting the road, he made it clear fans shouldn't expect it to come out before then.“This tour is this album,” he said. “We’ve played some festivals, but we haven’t done Billie headliner solo shows, and we’re really excited to play Happier Than Ever on the road. So even if it’s in the can by February, we’ll [delay it] for a little bit. Because I like letting projects breathe… You don’t want to step on the toes of an album like that. You make your stuff mean less, I think, when you do that.”