Here's What Urban Meyer Said About Being Fired By Jaguars

Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer spoke publicly for the first time since being fired during an exclusive interview with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Friday (December 17).

The 57-year-old coach said he was "heartbroken" and apologized for his controversial 13-game tenure, which resulted in a 2-11 record.

"I just apologize to Jacksonville," Meyer told Rapoport over the phone from Florida via NFL.com. "I love Jacksonville. It's one of the reasons I took the job. I still think Shad's a great owner. It's heart-breaking. I just had a dream of it becoming a destination place with a new facility he agreed to build and some day to walk into that stadium where it's standing room only. Because I know how bad the people of Jacksonville want it.

"So, I'm just heartbroken that we weren't able to do that. I still believe it's going to be done. It's too good of a place."

The Jaguars announced Meyer's termination early Thursday (December 16) morning.

"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," owner Shad Khan said in a statement obtained by ESPN early Thursday (December 16) morning. "I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.

"In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season."

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will be promoted to interim head coach for the Jaguars' final four games of the 2021 season in Meyer's absence.

Meyer's termination came hours after the Tampa Bay Times published a story in which former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo claimed Meyer kicked him in the leg and disrespected special teams players in a story published hours ahead of the head coach's firing.

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times. “Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey Dips**t, make your f***ing kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg.”

Lambo, the fourth-most-accurate placekicker in NFL history, said of the kick, “It certainly wasn’t as hard as he could’ve done it (kicked), but it certainly wasn’t a love tap. Truthfully, I’d register it as a five (out of 10). Which in the workplace, I don’t care if it’s football or not, the boss can’t strike an employee. And for a second, I couldn’t believe it actually happened. Pardon my vulgarity, I said, ‘Don’t you ever f- king kick me again!’ And his response was, ‘I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f**k I want.’ "

Meyer denied the claims while speaking to reporters prior to his termination.

Meyer's lone 2-11 season in Jacksonville was marred with controversy.

The Jaguars are coming off a 20-0 loss to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday (December 12), which followed reports of wide receiver Marvin Jones yelling at his head coach and leaving the facility after Meyer criticized his position group and allegedly called his assistant coaches losers on Saturday (December 11).

In October, Sports Illustrated's Michael Silver reported an anonymous Jaguars player told him Meyer "has zero credibility" within the organization and "had very little to begin with" one day after Meyer apologized for a viral video that surfaced over the weekend showing a woman who wasn't his wife dancing on him at a Ohio bar and canceled Monday's (October 4) team meeting.

"Players were particularly put off by the fact that Meyer canceled Monday's team meeting, as he dealt with the uproar over the videos of him and a young woman getting cozy in that Ohio bar," Silver tweeted. "'He even canceled the team meeting. He was too scared,' a player said.

"Instead Meyer 'only apologized to position groups individually.' He portrayed the woman in the videos as a random person who was 'just there dancing.' Suffice it to say, his audience was highly skeptical.

"Said one player: 'We looked at him like, WTF? Right when he left everyone started dying laughing. And he knew it.'

"Bottom line, said the player: 'It's bad. I don't know how he's gonna function.'"