Bastille is prepping their fourth studio album, but that's not the only new music singer Dan Smith has been working on. During a recent interview with The Sun, Smith revealed he's been writing with Lewis Capaldi.

“I did some writing with [Capaldi] and it was really great to see him," he said. “Obviously he has had the most amazing time and I think he is just taking his time writing lots of music and living his life.”

The band has a good relationship with the pop star — Capaldi toured with Bastille in 2019 — and Smith gushed over his sophomore album. “We f**king love Lewis and we’re so proud of everything he’s done all over the world," he said. "It’s exciting to see what he’s going to do next.”

Capaldi released his debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent in 2019 and early this year canceled all his tour dates to focus on writing its follow-up.

"I really want to make sure whatever I put out next is the absolute best it can be, partly for my own sanity, cause I’m going to have to sing these songs every night for the next few years on tour, but ultimately for all of you who made the first album everything it was," he said at the time.

Bastille's Give Me The Future is slated for a February 4, 2022 release and can be pre-ordered here.