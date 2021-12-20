Cardi B Fans Out After Getting Food Advice From Drew Barrymore

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B is never shy about trying new things -- but when it comes to being a vegan, things have been a bit challenging for the WAP rapper. On Sunday, Cardi took to Twitter to reveal that she's contemplating adopting a vegan lifestyle, and asked her followers for a bit of "meat" advice, tweeting:

"I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?"

To the diamond rapper's surprise, A-list actress Drew Barrymore saw the question and chimed in with a sweet message, replying:

YES @iamcardib I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS. @QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SENDING YOU SOME IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU.

But the recommendations didn't stop there. The talk show host gushed about her love for Cardi and gave more meat substitute options in her video, sharing:

"I was actually a vegetarian until I was 26, and now I’m a flexitarian. I eat predominantly vegetarian, but I have been looking for substitutes my whole life, and my recommendation to you is the Quorn company. I would be honored to send you a bunch, because I think it’s going to blow your mind. By the way, I love your messaging. I love all of us trying to figure out how to figure this out,” she said. “By the way, if I didn’t say it, because I know I did, but I’m going to say it one last time: I’m one of your biggest fans.”

An excited Cardi responded to the message, writing:

"Ommmmmmmmggggggggg ….naaaa imagine getting food advice from Drew Barrymore I love meat so much and I LOVE CRAB LEGS but I haven’t been digesting food the same no more specially red meat. I want to start something healthier an yet tasty cause I love flavor!!"

When it comes to flavor, Cardi is no novice. The star made headlines earlier this month with her late night snack concoction of Doritos and BBQ Sauce.

Would you try it?

