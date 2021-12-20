Cardi B Fans Out After Getting Food Advice From Drew Barrymore

To the diamond rapper's surprise, A-list actress Drew Barrymore saw the question and chimed in with a sweet message, replying:

YES @iamcardib I HAVE THE ANSWER TO YOUR MEAT FREE DREAMS. @QuornUS HAS CHANGED MY LIFE! SENDING YOU SOME IMMEDIATELY. PS I LOVE YOU.

But the recommendations didn't stop there. The talk show host gushed about her love for Cardi and gave more meat substitute options in her video, sharing:

"I was actually a vegetarian until I was 26, and now I’m a flexitarian. I eat predominantly vegetarian, but I have been looking for substitutes my whole life, and my recommendation to you is the Quorn company. I would be honored to send you a bunch, because I think it’s going to blow your mind. By the way, I love your messaging. I love all of us trying to figure out how to figure this out,” she said. “By the way, if I didn’t say it, because I know I did, but I’m going to say it one last time: I’m one of your biggest fans.”