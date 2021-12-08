Cardi B Reveals Her Favorite Odd Late Night Snack: 'Y'all Gonna Love It'

Cardi B discovered a new late night snack that she just can't get enough of.

The Grammy Award winning rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday to put her 20.3 million followers on to her new favorite late night snack. She posted a video of herself with snacking on Nacho Cheese Doritos and BBQ Sauce, saying:

"This s--- is really good. I'm not going to lie. S--- done good. Y'all gonna love it, try it. Try it and tell me I'm right."