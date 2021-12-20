Christmas Temperatures In Tulsa Expected To Be Well Above Average

You may be dreaming of a white Christmas, but it won't happen this year in Tulsa.

Christmas temperatures in Tulsa are expected to be well above average this year, reported Tulsa World. According to the news outlet, the temperatures are expected to be about 15 to 25 degrees above normal in the area.

The highs on Friday are expected to be in the mid-70s, with them dropping to the mid-60s on Christmas Day. The normal temperatures in the area around Christmas are typically near 49 degrees.

The record high on Christmas Eve in the area is 80 degrees. That high happened back in 1955. The record high on Christmas Day is 73 degrees and it was set in 1922.

Steve Piltz, meteorologist at the Tulsa World Weather Service forecast office, said:

"It's been 99 years since we've been this warm for Tulsa (around Christmas). It's pretty unusual if this forecast turns out right."

Sadly, with the higher, drier conditions on Christmas comes a higher chance for wildfires, especially on Friday. Piltz said:

"That's kind of had my attention. There may be extra (emergency) responses on Christmas Eve that nobody wants."