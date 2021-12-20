Frustrated Tom Brady Breaks Tablet, Curses At Saints Coach During Shutout
By Jason Hall
December 20, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady rarely experiences tough losses, but the New Orleans Saints seem to have his number during the regular season.
Brady and the first-place Bucs once again struggled against the NFC South Division rival Saints during a 9-0 loss in their Sunday Night Football primetime matchup at Raymond James Stadium in Week 15.
New Orleans has now won all three of its regular season matchups against Brady since the seven-time Super Bowl champion joined the Buccaneers in March 2020, though Tampa Bay did avenge its two regular season losses with a 30-20 win against the Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff round en route to a Super Bowl earlier this year.
Still, the frustration seems to have gotten to Brady, who appeared to yell "go f*** yourself" at Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen -- who served as acting head coach on Sunday amid Sean Payton's COVID-19 diagnosis -- after throwing an interception to CJ Gardner-Johnson that was returned for a touchdown.
Looks like Tom Brady goes to the #Saints sideline and says: "Go f*** yourself." pic.twitter.com/CA2tDakqXn— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2021
Brady was then shown throwing a Microsoft tablet to the ground in frustration after returning to the Buccaneers' sideline.
Brady finished Sunday's game with 214 yards and an interception on 26 of 48 passing.
The Buccaneers not only lost the game, but several key offensive players as Leonard Fournette and wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin all experienced game-ending injuries during Sunday's loss.