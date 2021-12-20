Frustrated Tom Brady Breaks Tablet, Curses At Saints Coach During Shutout

By Jason Hall

December 20, 2021

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo: Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady rarely experiences tough losses, but the New Orleans Saints seem to have his number during the regular season.

Brady and the first-place Bucs once again struggled against the NFC South Division rival Saints during a 9-0 loss in their Sunday Night Football primetime matchup at Raymond James Stadium in Week 15.

New Orleans has now won all three of its regular season matchups against Brady since the seven-time Super Bowl champion joined the Buccaneers in March 2020, though Tampa Bay did avenge its two regular season losses with a 30-20 win against the Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff round en route to a Super Bowl earlier this year.

Still, the frustration seems to have gotten to Brady, who appeared to yell "go f*** yourself" at Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen -- who served as acting head coach on Sunday amid Sean Payton's COVID-19 diagnosis -- after throwing an interception to CJ Gardner-Johnson that was returned for a touchdown.

Brady was then shown throwing a Microsoft tablet to the ground in frustration after returning to the Buccaneers' sideline.

Brady finished Sunday's game with 214 yards and an interception on 26 of 48 passing.

The Buccaneers not only lost the game, but several key offensive players as Leonard Fournette and wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin all experienced game-ending injuries during Sunday's loss.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices