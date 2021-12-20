Frustrated Tom Brady Breaks Tablet, Curses At Saints Coach During Shutout

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady rarely experiences tough losses, but the New Orleans Saints seem to have his number during the regular season.

Brady and the first-place Bucs once again struggled against the NFC South Division rival Saints during a 9-0 loss in their Sunday Night Football primetime matchup at Raymond James Stadium in Week 15.

New Orleans has now won all three of its regular season matchups against Brady since the seven-time Super Bowl champion joined the Buccaneers in March 2020, though Tampa Bay did avenge its two regular season losses with a 30-20 win against the Saints in the NFC Divisional Playoff round en route to a Super Bowl earlier this year.

Still, the frustration seems to have gotten to Brady, who appeared to yell "go f*** yourself" at Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen -- who served as acting head coach on Sunday amid Sean Payton's COVID-19 diagnosis -- after throwing an interception to CJ Gardner-Johnson that was returned for a touchdown.