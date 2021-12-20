Here Are Some New Year's Even Celebrations In Tulsa To Ring In 2022
By Ginny Reese
December 20, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
The new year is right around the corner and celebrations are in the final stages of planning. There are dozens of evens happening all over the city that you can go to while ringing in 2022.
Here is a list of celebrations happening around the city to celebrate the new year, according to KTUL:
- All Glown Up NYE 2022
- Kids New Year's Eve Countdown Skate
- Midlife Crisis Band
- New Year's Eve at Andy B's
- New Year's Adult Skate
- New Year's at Got Wood Axe Throwing Co
- New Year's Eve 2022
- New Year's Eve Bash
- New Year's Eve Dinner & Stay
- New Year's Eve Drop Off
- New Year's Eve Party
- New Year's Eve Party
- New Year's Eve Party
- New Year's Eve Party
- New Year's Eve Party
- New Year's Eve Party
- New Year's Eve Party 2022
- New Year's Eve Throw Down!
- Now That's What I Call 90s NYE
- NYE at the Colony
- NYE Dust Bowl Disco Ball
- NYE Firework Show
- NYE Meltdown
- NYE Party
- NYE Party at Fassler Hall
- Olive Drop NYE 2022
- Race Into the New Year
- Reflections in Red
- Roaring 20s New Year's Eve
- Rockin the Rose New Year's Eve
- Soulful New Year's Eve
- The Glow Up NYE Party