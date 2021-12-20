Here's Where You Can Eat The Best Bar Food In Ohio

Sometimes, it doesn’t get much better than classic bar food. Fries, pretzels, wings and tons of other fan-favorite dishes are hard to beat. But some restaurants stand out among the rest, and that’s why Eat This, Not That! highlighted the best bar food in every state. The ultimate food content hub pointed out in its report:

“Bar food, the perfect accompaniment to any happy hour, is some of the tastiest, most comforting food out there, and we can understand why. From Knoxville's duck confit fries to Seattle's garlic burrata pull-apart bread, this list of some of the best bar food options throughout the States proves that bar food is so much more than just chips and peanuts.”

So, which restaurant serves the best bar food in the whole state of Ohio? Arch City Tavern, located in Columbus. Here’s why it stands out, according to Eat This, Not That!:

“Arch City Tavern, situated in Columbus' arts district, serves up delicious craft beers alongside fantastic, locally sourced food. One of the most beloved items on the menu is the lamb sliders, which are made using braised lamb shank, goat cheese, arugula, and chile oil prepared on a pretzel bun. These tasty mini burgers are available to order in a set of three and come with hand-cut truffle fries.”

See the rest of the best bar food in the U.S. from the Eat This, Not That! report here.