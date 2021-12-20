Here's Which Tulsa Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day
By Ginny Reese
December 21, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Christmas is right around the corner and people are starting to prepare for Christmas dinner. But, for those who don't want to cook, who can't cook, or who just are having a low-key holiday, there are other options.
Here are some local Tulsa restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day, according to Foodgressing:
- Lowood Modern Woodfire- The restaurant is offering a Christmas Eve Family Style Tasting Menu for $85 per adult and $25 per child.
- Texas de Brazil – Tulsa; The restaurant is opening at 11 a.m. and serving the regular dinner menu all day on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Here are some chain restaurants in the area that will be open for Christmas dinner:
- Denny's- all locations
- IHOP- most locations
- Applebee's- most locations
- Waffle House- all locations
- Starbucks- all locations
- Wendy's- most locations
- McDonald's- most locations
- Golden Corral- all locations; The restaurant will offer a special Christmas Day buffet complete with holiday favorites.
- Cracker Barrel- most locations; The restaurant is offering Holiday Heat n' Serve Family Dinners that are available for pickup between December 21st and December 28th.