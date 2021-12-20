Here's Which Tulsa Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day

Christmas is right around the corner and people are starting to prepare for Christmas dinner. But, for those who don't want to cook, who can't cook, or who just are having a low-key holiday, there are other options.

Here are some local Tulsa restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day, according to Foodgressing:

Lowood Modern Woodfire - The restaurant is offering a Christmas Eve Family Style Tasting Menu for $85 per adult and $25 per child.

- The restaurant is offering a Christmas Eve Family Style Tasting Menu for $85 per adult and $25 per child. Texas de Brazil – Tulsa; The restaurant is opening at 11 a.m. and serving the regular dinner menu all day on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Here are some chain restaurants in the area that will be open for Christmas dinner: