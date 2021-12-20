Kelsea Ballerini Hilariously Serenades Morgan Evans With Christmas Music
By Kelly Fisher
December 20, 2021
Kelsea Ballerini took to social media to share why she’s the best road trip partner. Ballerini cranked up the holiday music for a festive sing along while her hubby, Morgan Evans, took the wheel.
Ballerini delivered the best renditions of Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath The Tree,” Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” and even teamed up with Evans to belt “Noel,” among others. She even used some props that her followers have love, including her sunglasses, her Starbucks order and a toothbrush that she used as a microphone. Fans had a blast watching the video, begging Ballerini to record her own Christmas album and crediting the road trip playlist “the best holiday mashup I’ve ever seen!” Others also loved watching Evans react to Ballerini’s karaoke party. Watch the new video here:
Ballerini has been sharing holiday content to mark the season, including a glamorous transformation with her “BESTIE.” She shared the video on TikTok last week, going from cozy sweaters to shimmering dresses in seconds, with a decorated Christmas tree glowing in the background. Ballerini has been ready for Christmas for a long time. She previously posted “genius” holiday decorating hacks on TikTok, joking about some of the “perks” of occasionally giving in to lazy. “…what is that? Couldn’t be the Christmas tree from last year still up… But it is,” she points out in the video, which she posted in October. “it’s (still) decorated, it has the lights on, it’s still ready to go. In fact, it’s even still plugged in.”