Kelsea Ballerini Hilariously Serenades Morgan Evans With Christmas Music

Kelsea Ballerini took to social media to share why she’s the best road trip partner. Ballerini cranked up the holiday music for a festive sing along while her hubby, Morgan Evans, took the wheel.

Ballerini delivered the best renditions of Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath The Tree,” Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” and even teamed up with Evans to belt “Noel,” among others. She even used some props that her followers have love, including her sunglasses, her Starbucks order and a toothbrush that she used as a microphone. Fans had a blast watching the video, begging Ballerini to record her own Christmas album and crediting the road trip playlist “the best holiday mashup I’ve ever seen!” Others also loved watching Evans react to Ballerini’s karaoke party. Watch the new video here: