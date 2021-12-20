North Carolina Courthouse Erupts Into Chaos After Deer Dashes Through Halls

A courthouse in North Carolina was thrown into chaos after a sudden break in ... by a deer.

On Friday (December 17), the Transylvania County Courthouse in Brevard was holding its regular business when a deer broke into the building and ran through the halls, per News & Observer. The deer seemingly got into the courthouse by breaking through a reflective plate glass door, which typically happens whenever the animal is frightened.

The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the "suspect" to its official Facebook page after it was taken down following a "struggle" with officers.

"The suspect was apprehended without injury to the deputies or the suspect," the department said, jokingly adding, "It is believed that the suspect was attempting to steal the deputies' donuts....not donuts, uhhh, we mean protein bars, yeah, yeah, protein bars!"