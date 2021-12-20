North Carolina Courthouse Erupts Into Chaos After Deer Dashes Through Halls
By Sarah Tate
December 20, 2021
A courthouse in North Carolina was thrown into chaos after a sudden break in ... by a deer.
On Friday (December 17), the Transylvania County Courthouse in Brevard was holding its regular business when a deer broke into the building and ran through the halls, per News & Observer. The deer seemingly got into the courthouse by breaking through a reflective plate glass door, which typically happens whenever the animal is frightened.
The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the "suspect" to its official Facebook page after it was taken down following a "struggle" with officers.
"The suspect was apprehended without injury to the deputies or the suspect," the department said, jokingly adding, "It is believed that the suspect was attempting to steal the deputies' donuts....not donuts, uhhh, we mean protein bars, yeah, yeah, protein bars!"
On Friday, December 17, 2021, the Transylvania County Courthouse was broken into, and a struggle with TCSO deputies...
The post has been shared hundreds of times and has dozens of comments, many of which are sharing their funny takes on the deer's break-in.
"It was trying to file to run for Sheriff before the day was over," one commenter said, while others took a more festive approach as Christmas gets closer. "Just stopped in to report itself for running over grandma," said one user, and another added, "I think it was Dasher!"
For anyone concerned about how the deer's "criminal" past will affect its future, don't worry. According to the sheriff's office, "The presiding judge released the suspect on her own recognizance with a stern warning."