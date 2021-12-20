North Carolina Courthouse Erupts Into Chaos After Deer Dashes Through Halls

By Sarah Tate

December 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A courthouse in North Carolina was thrown into chaos after a sudden break in ... by a deer.

On Friday (December 17), the Transylvania County Courthouse in Brevard was holding its regular business when a deer broke into the building and ran through the halls, per News & Observer. The deer seemingly got into the courthouse by breaking through a reflective plate glass door, which typically happens whenever the animal is frightened.

The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the "suspect" to its official Facebook page after it was taken down following a "struggle" with officers.

"The suspect was apprehended without injury to the deputies or the suspect," the department said, jokingly adding, "It is believed that the suspect was attempting to steal the deputies' donuts....not donuts, uhhh, we mean protein bars, yeah, yeah, protein bars!"

On Friday, December 17, 2021, the Transylvania County Courthouse was broken into, and a struggle with TCSO deputies...

Posted by Transylvania Co. Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 18, 2021

The post has been shared hundreds of times and has dozens of comments, many of which are sharing their funny takes on the deer's break-in.

"It was trying to file to run for Sheriff before the day was over," one commenter said, while others took a more festive approach as Christmas gets closer. "Just stopped in to report itself for running over grandma," said one user, and another added, "I think it was Dasher!"

For anyone concerned about how the deer's "criminal" past will affect its future, don't worry. According to the sheriff's office, "The presiding judge released the suspect on her own recognizance with a stern warning."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices