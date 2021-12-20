This Actor Recently Announced He's Moving To Tulsa

Zachary Levi is moving to Tulsa, reported KTUL. The actor recently told The Oklahoman in a recent interview that he was relocating to the city after falling in love with it.

Here's what Levi said in the interview:

"It was actually the first time I'd ever been to Oklahoma, and I spent probably about five months — it was like November, all the way through the holidays, all the way through March — and I loved it. In fact, I enjoyed my time in Oklahoma so much that I'm moving there. It's a real thing," Levi told The Oklahoman in a recent Zoom interview.

"I'm actually moving to Tulsa. ... I had a great time making those two films, and I want to make more. And I think the people of Oklahoma are awesome — all the people that I continue to meet or that come into my life there continue to be loving and kind and excited about making more movies in Oklahoma. So, that's what I'm going to do."

Levi is starring in American Underdog, which will be hitting theaters this Christmas. He also recently filmed The Unbreakable Boy right here in Oklahoma.