This Atlanta Restaurant Serves The Most 'Phenomenal' Bar Food In Georgia

Sometimes, it doesn’t get much better than classic bar food. Fries, pretzels, wings and tons of other fan-favorite dishes are hard to beat. But some restaurants stand out among the rest, and that’s why Eat This, Not That! highlighted the best bar food in every state. The ultimate food content hub pointed out in its report:

“Bar food, the perfect accompaniment to any happy hour, is some of the tastiest, most comforting food out there, and we can understand why. From Knoxville's duck confit fries to Seattle's garlic burrata pull-apart bread, this list of some of the best bar food options throughout the States proves that bar food is so much more than just chips and peanuts.”

So, which restaurant serves the best bar food in the whole state of Georgia? Thrill Korean Steak and bar, located in Atlanta. Here’s why it stands out, according to Eat This, Not That!:

“If you're looking for a place that offers a long list of beer, wine, and spirits, as well as delicious bar food, this is the place for you. A fan favorite on the bar menu is the Korean Fried Chicken, which Yelp reviewers have described as ‘phenomenal.’”

