This Charleston Bakery Has The Best Bagels In South Carolina

Everyone has their own preference when it comes to ordering a bagel. From an everything bagel with cream cheese and lox to a plain bagel with a generous spread of cream cheese, the options are basically endless. With so many varieties, not to mention the growing number of shops selling them, it's hard to to decide where to find the best option for you.

Using reviews and interviews with locals, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best bagels in each state, and one shop in Charleston got the top spot for South Carolina.

"What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's fresh-baked bagels, the best toppings and fixin's available and lots of loyal customers."

So which shop serves up the best bagels in South Carolina?

Bagel Nation

Bagel Nation has serving up and endless variety of bagel options, including its best-seller Everything Bagel and specialty Frazzle bagels, with sugar and cinnamon. Learn more about Bagel Nation at their website. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best bagels in South Carolina:

"Repeatedly named the best bagel in town by the Charleston City Paper, Bagel Nation is a college student and local favorite for bagel sandwiches like the Southern Belle, which includes egg, Cajun spices, green peppers, tomatoes, sausage, and cheese."

