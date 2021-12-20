This North Carolina Bakery Has The Best Bagels In The Entire State
By Sarah Tate
December 20, 2021
Everyone has their own preference when it comes to ordering a bagel. From an everything bagel with cream cheese and lox to a plain bagel with a generous spread of cream cheese, the options are basically endless. With so many varieties, not to mention the growing number of shops selling them, it's hard to to decide where to find the best option for you.
Using reviews and interviews with locals, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best bagels in each state, and one shop in Raleigh got the top spot for North Carolina.
"What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's fresh-baked bagels, the best toppings and fixin's available and lots of loyal customers."
So which shop serves up the best bagels in North Carolina?
Benchwarmers Bagels
Benchwarmers Bagels has been serving up great food since it first opened in Raleigh's Transfer Food Hall. Known for their coffee and bagels, this shop has plenty of options that will keep you coming back for more, like the fried bologna sandwich with mustard, egg and cheese or the avocado sandwich with crispy garlic, radish and charred grapefruit glaze. Or you can simply order a regular bagel with your choice of spread.
Learn more about Benchwarmers Bagels at their website. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best bagels in North Carolina:
"Located in a 'cool food hall space,' this bagelry offers 'inventive flavor combos,' according to reviewers."
Check out the full report here.