On Monday night (December 20), some of the biggest names in rock & roll came together for Dave Navarro and Billy Morrison's Above Ground charity event to support MusiCares.

Perry Farrell (Jane's Addiction), Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Etty Lau Farrell, Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), and Franky Perez (Deadland Ritual, Apocalyptica) took turns performing Sex Pistols’ Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols and Lou Reed’s Transformer in their entireties, but there were two big names missing — Billy Idol and Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins — who were both battling illnesses.

Navarro promised a big surprise to make up for their absences, and he delivered. Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis took the stage to cover Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side." The performance marked the first time Kiedis and Navarro played together since the guitarist's unceremonious exit from RHCP in 1998.

To prove there's no bad blood between them, Navarro posted about the event on Instagram, writing "Been a very long time since I performed with my brother Anthony! What a magical night," alongside a photo of the two of them. Time truly heals all wounds.

Watch Navarro and Kiedis cover "Walk on the Wilde Side" above.

RCHP plan to hit the road next year. See a full list of tour dates here.