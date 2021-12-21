Ben Roethlisberger Makes Friendly Wager With 'Mean' Joe Greene

By Jason Hall

December 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Two of the Pittsburgh Steelers' most celebrated players will have a vested interest in the inaugural Frisco Football Classic bowl game this Thursday (December 23).

Steelers all-time leading passer Ben Roethlisberger's alma mater, Miami (Ohio), will take on Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle 'Mean' Joe Greene's alma mater, North Texas and Roethlisberger wants to put a "a friendly little wager" on the game "between two Steelers."

In a video shared on his verified Twitter account, Roethlisberger pitched that if Miami (Ohio) wins, Greene would send him an autographed jersey.

If North Texas wins, Roethlisberger pledged to donate to the Agnes Lucille Craft Greene Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was launched in memory of Greene's late wife whom he met while the two were both students at North Texas.

"This is my chance to finally sack Mean Joe Greene," Roethlisberger said in the video. "Go Redhawks." 

Both teams enter Thursday's game riding strong finishes to earn respective postseason berths.

North Texas began its season with a 1-6 record before winning its final five consecutive games, which included spoiling then-No. 15 University of Texas at San Antonio's undefeated season in a 45-23 upset.

Miami (Ohio) began its season with a 2-4 record before winning four of its final six games.

Both teams enter Tuesday's game with 6-6 records for their respective regular seasons.

