Ben Roethlisberger Makes Friendly Wager With 'Mean' Joe Greene

Two of the Pittsburgh Steelers' most celebrated players will have a vested interest in the inaugural Frisco Football Classic bowl game this Thursday (December 23).

Steelers all-time leading passer Ben Roethlisberger's alma mater, Miami (Ohio), will take on Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle 'Mean' Joe Greene's alma mater, North Texas and Roethlisberger wants to put a "a friendly little wager" on the game "between two Steelers."

In a video shared on his verified Twitter account, Roethlisberger pitched that if Miami (Ohio) wins, Greene would send him an autographed jersey.

If North Texas wins, Roethlisberger pledged to donate to the Agnes Lucille Craft Greene Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was launched in memory of Greene's late wife whom he met while the two were both students at North Texas.

"This is my chance to finally sack Mean Joe Greene," Roethlisberger said in the video. "Go Redhawks."