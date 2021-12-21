Bill Belichick Gives Surprising Apology To Patriots Reporters, Here's Why

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick began his press conference on Monday (December 20) with an apology to team reporters.

The notoriously stoic coach acknowledged he was being "a little short" following the Patriots' 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday (December 18) and realized he was in the wrong after having a day to reflect on his actions.

"I'll just start off here. Look fellas, I apologize if it seemed like I was a little short with you after the game," Belichick said to the media Monday morning via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "Obviously a frustrating game. Down 20-0. Didn't do anything well enough. I mean, there isn't really much to say at that point without watching the film.

"Clearly we had problems in every area, so there's no simple answer. Every play could have been better. Every area of coaching could have been better. Every area of playing could have been better. Any of that would have helped.

"(I'm) not really trying to be short, but honestly there wasn't too much to say. I don't know if there's a whole lot more to say now, but it's not your fault. It was a frustrating game."