Brothers Osborne To Add 'Younger Me,' Other New Songs On 'Skeletons Deluxe'

Brothers Osborne announced plans to release a deluxe edition of their latest album, and the new project is set to include a few new tracks. The duo debuted Skeletons in October 2020, including songs like “Lighten Up,” “All Night,” “I’m Not For Everyone,” and the title track, “Skeletons.” Now, the brothers are gearing up to release Skeletons Deluxe, featuring “Younger Me” and new songs, next month, they announced on their social media channels on Monday (December 20).

John and TJ Osborne released “Younger Me” earlier this year, taking a look back at the past and offering heartfelt reassurance: “Youth ain't wasted on the young / These trips around the sun / I needed every one / To get where I'm standing now / It's an uphill road to run / For my father's son / Keep it together / It won't be that way forever.” TJ Osborne penned the lyrics with his brother after coming out as gay, and has since noted that his life “has changed a lot.” Skeletons is nominated in the Best Country Album category at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards show in 2022. The band is also up for an award in the Best Country Duo or Group Performance category for “Younger Me.”

Other songs that Brothers Osborne will release on the Skeletons Deluxe edition include “Headstone,” and “Midnight Rider’s Prayer,” which includes Willie Nelson in the songwriting credits for its “On The Road Again” inspiration, according to Rolling Stone. Skeletons Deluxe is set to release on January 21.