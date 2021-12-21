Dallas Cowboys Player Takes 5 Texas Families On $1,000 Shopping Sprees

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys routed the New York Giants 21-6. The next day, offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe wanted to spread that winning feeling to five North Texas families.

Five families arrived at the Grand Prairie Walmart thinking they were going to meet Nsekhe, according to CBS DFW. Little did they know, the NFL player would be making their holiday season worthwhile with a $1,000 surprise shopping spree for each family.

The Waldon family — Rusheco Waldon, her son and two nephews — were one of the families included in the Walmart shopping spree. Waldon said she didn't know if there would be much under her family's Christmas tree this year.

“We’re overwhelmed. My sister, she hasn’t been able to work so for her children to get something and to be able to participate, yeah, she was worried about what she was going to do for them," she said.