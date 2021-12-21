Denver Couple's Cars Nearly Destroyed While Decorating Christmas Tree

A Denver couple's Christmas is going to be much different this year after they had a scary incident happen outside their home.

FOX 31 spoke with Scott Lucero and his wife, who said they were getting ready to watch television when they heard "just screeching and then a loud boom" Saturday night (December 18). When the pair went outside to investigate what happened, Lucero said he found his Jeep and his wife's sedan crushed.

“I mean two cars in one shot, are you kidding me? I mean who does that happen to right before Christmas?” Lucero said.

Reporters say the crash happened near South Harrison Street and East Amherst Avenue. No other vehicles on the street were hit by the driver, who didn't stick around after the crash.

"Impact on my blue Jeep right there, careened right through it ripped off the bumper and the back of the window here is literally up through that window," Lucero described the scene to reporters, which was covered in broken glass. "Just careened off our two cars and took off, Merry Christmas."

What hurts more was that the crash happened right after the couple decorated their Christmas tree and checked out local holiday light displays. Now, Lucero's considering taking down the tree, saying "we’re going to try to soldier on but it’ll be a tough one."

If you have any information about the suspected driver, contact Denver Police.