Families Affected By Dallas Apartment Explosion Surprised For Christmas

By Dani Medina

December 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Families who were affected by a September explosion at a Dallas apartment complex got a special Christmas surprise this week.

While hundreds of residents were displaced in the gas explosion that injured eight people, including four firefighters, some families continued to live at the Highland Hills apartment complex. Dallas police arrested Phillip Dankins, 28, who allegedly shot into an apartment, striking a stove and a gas line.

A local car dealership surprised 15 families who remained residents at the Oak Cliff apartment complex, according to FOX 4 News. On Monday, Freedom Chevrolet owner Teddy Morse gifted $1,000 and children's toys to those families.

"It’s not only that we wanted to help. It’s our ​responsibility to do so," Morse said.

Among one of the families surprised was the Jones family. Vanessa Jones said she was struggling with how to make Christmas special for her family with everything going on after the apartment explosion.

"That’s my main focus. Trying to make sure they have a good Christmas. And thanks to Freedom Chevy, they are going to have one," Jones said.

Jones added what the new year looks like for her and her family.

"Just staying focused. Just praying every day and staying focused," Jones said.

