Here's Where You Can Check Out Holiday Lights In Tulsa

By Ginny Reese

December 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

There nothing that gets ya in the Christmas spirit quite like elaborate displays of twinkling lights.

If you are still wanting to get out and see some beautiful lights, there's still plenty of time and lots of places to see them.

Tulsa Kids compiled a list of holiday lights displays in the Tulsa area. Here is where you can check them out:

Third Annual Route 66 Twinkle Tour

  • This display lasts until December 31st.
  • You can cruise down Route 66 to see "festively decorated businesses."

Rhema Lights

  • This display lasts until January 1, 2022.
  • This display began back in 1982 and now boasts over two million lights. Admission is free.

Castle Christmas

  • This display lasts until December 31st.
  • This drive-thru display is filled with over 2.000 holiday displays and thousands of lights.

Garden of Lights at Honor Heights Park

  • This display lasts until January 1, 2022.
  • This display has over 1,000,000 LED shimmering lights for guests to gaze at.

Winter Wonderland presented by American Airlines

  • This display lasts until January 2, 2022.
  • Gathering Place has been transformed into a winter wonderland. There are carolers, festive foods, holiday drinks, and special performances.
