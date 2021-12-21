'It's A Blessing': Tennessee Woman Shocked By $1 Million Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate

December 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A woman in West Tennessee is celebrating a huge lottery win just in time for Christmas. In fact, she was even wrapping presents when she found out she won $1 million in the state lottery.

Joevelyn Smith, of Memphis, was in the middle of wrapping Christmas presents when she found out she won a $1 million prize as part of Tennessee Education Lottery's "Play It Again December!" drawing, WKRN reports.

"It's a blessing," she said after finding out about her win.

However, Smith wasn't the only one celebrating a recent lottery win this holiday season. Several others won big in the drawing, with 19 players winning a combined total of $3,209,100. John Henderson, of Townsend, was so shocked by his $500,000 win that he thought someone was going to tell him it was all a prank.

"I though Ashton Kutcher was going to jump out because I was getting Punk'd," he said.

Another woman, Christie Wilson of Waynesboro, also won a big prize when she was one of four players to score $200,000 in the drawing, according to a Tennessee Lottery release. In fact, she was so surprised that she even called lottery headquarters five times to see that it was actually real because it "caught [her] off guard."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices