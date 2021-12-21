'It's A Blessing': Tennessee Woman Shocked By $1 Million Lottery Win

A woman in West Tennessee is celebrating a huge lottery win just in time for Christmas. In fact, she was even wrapping presents when she found out she won $1 million in the state lottery.

Joevelyn Smith, of Memphis, was in the middle of wrapping Christmas presents when she found out she won a $1 million prize as part of Tennessee Education Lottery's "Play It Again December!" drawing, WKRN reports.

"It's a blessing," she said after finding out about her win.

However, Smith wasn't the only one celebrating a recent lottery win this holiday season. Several others won big in the drawing, with 19 players winning a combined total of $3,209,100. John Henderson, of Townsend, was so shocked by his $500,000 win that he thought someone was going to tell him it was all a prank.

"I though Ashton Kutcher was going to jump out because I was getting Punk'd," he said.

Another woman, Christie Wilson of Waynesboro, also won a big prize when she was one of four players to score $200,000 in the drawing, according to a Tennessee Lottery release. In fact, she was so surprised that she even called lottery headquarters five times to see that it was actually real because it "caught [her] off guard."