Oklahoma May Soon Allow Teenagers To Work In Prisons

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections may soon allow teenagers to be hired to work in prisons, reported 5 News. The department is working with lawmakers to change the state law so that 18 and 19-year-olds can work in prisons.

According to Justin Wolf, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, not being able to currently hire that age group is setting the agency back.

State Representative Justin Humphrey, who is chair of the Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee, says he used to be against allowing younger individuals to work in prisons. Now, he is open to the idea because concerns over the shortage of prison workers and correctional officers.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections posted on social media last month that the agency is now hiring for correctional officers. The are even offering a sign-on bonus for new workers. The agency posted on Twitter:

"Are you hard working with integrity and a heart to help? The Oklahoma Department of Corrections would like to talk with you. We offer excellent benefits and a generous sign-on bonus. Scan the QR code for details."