The Best Burger In Georgia Might Surprise You

Oftentimes, it hits the spot to sink your teeth into a burger, and there are tons of gourmet burger options around that put their own creative spins on the classic meal.

That’s why Eat This, Not That! spotlighted the best burger in every state, and the results are mouth-watering. The ultimate food content hub used Yelp reviews to compile its list. The report explains: “In this case, ‘best’ is defined by both Yelp's star ratings and by how many reviews each restaurant has. Using Yelp's list of best burger restaurants, we looked through the reviews to find the individual burgers that stood out at each establishment.”

With no shortage of options, where can hungry Georgians dig into the best burger in the whole state? Eat This, Not That! says the best one is the Fox Burger at Fox & Fig, located in Savannah. Here’s why the plant-based burger stands out among the rest, according to Eat This, Not That!:

“This vegan restaurant has one of the best burgers in the state, and it's plant-based. Pair this Beyond Burger creation with a coconut ice cream shake for a delicious, vegan meal.”

