The Tiniest Town In Ohio Is Home To Only 36 People

Every state is home to major metro areas that offer the hustle and bustle of city life, but sometimes it’s the small towns that really stand out. In fact, some of the smallest towns in the U.S. house a population of only a couple dozen residents (or even fewer).

House Beautiful pinpointed the tiniest towns in each state, and some of them have a population that would shock many city slickers. The publication knows that “every state boasts at least one scenic mountain town, one pretty lake town, and one quirky small town destination, but only one can take the top spot as the absolute teeniest! …Many of these towns have just one, two, or three lonesome locals.”

Ohio's smallest town has a few more than three, though. So, how many people live in the smallest town in Ohio? Only three dozen people. Rendville is the tiniest town in the Buckeye State with a population of 36, according to House Beautiful, which states: “Back in its heyday, this Midwestern town was a place of revelry and recklessness. Around 1884, there one bar for every 25 residents!”

See the rest of the tiniest towns in the whole country via House Beautiful here.