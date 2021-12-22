$2,500 In Holiday Tips Stolen From Texas Restaurant

Caterers at Gabby's BBQ in Houston, Texas, were robbed of their holiday tips this week thanks to a thief who broke into the restaurant's safe.

About $2,500 in holiday catering tips and $1,700 in petty cash were stolen Sunday, according to ABC 13. Gabby's BBQ owner Holly Waters said someone broke the drive-thru window glass, climbed in and slid across the floor to the restaurant's office. A hole was cut in the safe and the money intended for employees the next day was stolen.

"It does seem like they knew exactly what they were doing to get in. They cut a solid square through and were able to pull out all the money," Waters said.

Waters said she was looking forward to giving her caterers a reward for their hard work since the holidays are the busiest time of the year for Gabby's BBQ.

"I know they were really heartbroken when they found out. Even though, we told them no matter what we were going to make sure they still got their money," Waters said. The restaurant created a GoFundMe where all the proceeds will go to its employees.

According to ABC 13, "Waters' dad, who is the original owner of the restaurant, took a personal check to the bank on Monday to get cash to pay the employees, despite the burglary. Waters said her dad was followed home and his truck was broken into in his driveway. Fortunately, he did not leave the cash inside the vehicle."

Houston police said it's possible two people were involved in the burglary, but they do not have a description.