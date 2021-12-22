'Are You Kidding Me?': Kentucky Woman Wins Lottery Days Before Christmas

Christmas came early for one Radcliff woman who just won the Kentucky Lottery "Lucky for Life" game.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $25,000 a year for life on December 19. She decided to take the cash option of $390,000 ($276,900 after taxes) instead of annual payments, according to WKYT.

The winning ticket was purchased at the West Point Marathon at 204 S. 4th St. in West Point, Kentucky. The store also gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

"Are you kidding me? We just sat there looking at each other asking, 'Did this really just happen,' especially since it's Christmas?" the woman said when she found out she won. Her father woke her up in the middle of the night to tell her she had won the lottery.

She owes her itch for lottery tickets to her father, she said.

"My dad plays a lot, and I had an itchy palm, so I decided to buy a ticket," she said .

She matched all white ball numbers, but not the Lucky Ball. The first of three sets the woman chose were the winning numbers. She said they checked the numbers on the winning ticket several times before making an appointment with the lottery office.

The woman said she plans to pay off her student loans with her winnings.