Cardi B Makes Offset $2 Million Richer With A Gracious Birthday Present

Before handing over the lofty check, Cardi hopped on mic, in front of the crowd, gushing:

"[Offset] got a lot of business ventures coming in 2022, so let's get it. Bring out the birthday giiiiift. That’s $2 million! Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Here ya go, I love you!”

The two-time diamond record holder isn't the only star to bless Offset with high value presents for his milestone birthday. LeBron James signed a pair of all white Air Force 1s and shipped them over to the lavish birthday party, which took place in Los Angeles. He also gifted Offset with with a custom bottle of his Lobos tequila.