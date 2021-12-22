Cardi B Makes Offset $2 Million Richer With A Gracious Birthday Present
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 22, 2021
When it comes to gift giving, Cardi B and Offset never disappoint. For the WAP rapper's 29th birthday, the Migos rapper purchased his wife a $1.5million six-bedroom and six-bathroom villa in the Dominican Republic, fully equipped with a swimming pool on the roof. Cardi upped the anti on Tuesday night, gifting her husband --and father of her two children -- a $2 million check for his 30th birthday.
Before handing over the lofty check, Cardi hopped on mic, in front of the crowd, gushing:
"[Offset] got a lot of business ventures coming in 2022, so let's get it. Bring out the birthday giiiiift. That’s $2 million! Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Two million dollars. Here ya go, I love you!”
The two-time diamond record holder isn't the only star to bless Offset with high value presents for his milestone birthday. LeBron James signed a pair of all white Air Force 1s and shipped them over to the lavish birthday party, which took place in Los Angeles. He also gifted Offset with with a custom bottle of his Lobos tequila.
LeBron sent Offset a bottle of Lobos as a birthday gift. pic.twitter.com/K4svnApW28— SFG👑 (@_xLakers) December 22, 2021
Kanye West also made an appearance at the star-studded bash.
Ye leaving Offset's birthday party last night after dropping off a gift (12.21.21) pic.twitter.com/FXBk7KKhwj— Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) December 22, 2021
Offset's party comes just days after Cardi shared a sweet message to her hubby on Instagram, sharing:
"I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short. I'm so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive."
Happy Birthday, Offset!