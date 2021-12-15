Cardi B Reflects On Her Love For Offset In A Sweet Birthday Message

Cardi B "feels so lucky" to be married to Offset, and she let the world know just how much in a sweet birthday message the star penned for her husband on Tuesday. The "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram to honor the Migos star, and father of her two children, with a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on their nearly five year relationship. Cardi shared with her 117 million followers:

"Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy. I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short.”