Charlie Puth Reveals He Actually Wrote Trey Songz's 'Slow Motion'
By Dani Medina
December 22, 2021
Charlie Puth dropped an unexpected truth bomb Wednesday afternoon.
The singer, songwriter and producer posted a TikTok where he told fans he's the one who actually wrote "Slow Motion," the R&B hit song released by Trey Songz in 2015.
"Remember this song?" Puth said as he plays a snippet of "Slow Motion." "I actually made this song. Here's the demo." He then played a few seconds of his original track.
"I wanted to make a slow song for the strip club and that's exactly what this is," Puth added.
The revelation has fans losing their minds.
"Charlie jumped out of bed, hair like a unkept lions mane, and instantly dropped this bomb on us," one user said.
"Whatttttt!!?!" said another.
Other viewers said they think Puth's version of the song is better than Songz — but some wholeheartedly disagreed.
"Why didn't you drop it yourself? Honestly think this version is better," one user said.
"Thank God Trey got this one because he made it legendary. Love ya, but yours wouldn't have hit nearly the same, anyone who says different is lying," said another user.
"Slow Motion" just scratches the surface when it comes to songs that Charlie Puth originally made. More examples include, "Lips on You" by Maroon 5, "Celebrate" by Pitbull and "Bedroom Floor" by Liam Payne.