Charlie Puth Reveals He Actually Wrote Trey Songz's 'Slow Motion'

Charlie Puth dropped an unexpected truth bomb Wednesday afternoon.

The singer, songwriter and producer posted a TikTok where he told fans he's the one who actually wrote "Slow Motion," the R&B hit song released by Trey Songz in 2015.

"Remember this song?" Puth said as he plays a snippet of "Slow Motion." "I actually made this song. Here's the demo." He then played a few seconds of his original track.

"I wanted to make a slow song for the strip club and that's exactly what this is," Puth added.

The revelation has fans losing their minds.

"Charlie jumped out of bed, hair like a unkept lions mane, and instantly dropped this bomb on us," one user said.

"Whatttttt!!?!" said another.