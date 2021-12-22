Gucci Mane Pays Tribute To Friend Young Dolph With A Heartwarming Video
By Kiyonna Anthony
Gucci Mane is mourning the loss of his friend Young Dolph, who was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis last month. The 1017 rapper honored his late friend with a brand new song and video, that feature's footage from Dolph's memorial service. On the Zaytoven produced track, entitled Long Live Dolph, Gucci raps:
"Never get your flowers while you’re here, and d–n, that says a lot/ All this senseless violence that I’m seein’, I swear it needs to stop/ Humans killing other human beings almost ’round the clock/ In a circular, circlin’ the block/ Drop the top, this time for Dolph."
The video features rare photos of Gucci and Dolph, who were not only pals, but longtime collaborators in the music game. Back in 2013, the two worked together on an album entitled East Atlanta Memphis and have been featured on many of each others records throughout the year. The touching video also features footage from Dolph's memorial service, which included messages from some of hip hops heavy hitters -- like I., Gucci, Paul Wall, 2 Chainz, C-Murder and 8Ball & MJG --- who were also friends and fans of the slain Memphis star.
Gucci's video comes just weeks after a ceremony took place, renaming a street after Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton Jr., in the same area of Memphis where he was gunned down. The rapper's DJ, Rock Steddy, said at the ceremony:
“Having this street named after him will leave something visible, will leave something tangible. When you see that sign, that’s not just a sign for Young Dolph, that’s a sign for the future of this community and this city. You all can see that anything is possible.”
Check out the full "Love Live Dolph" video above and catch Gucci Mane's new album So Icy Christmas, available now.