Gucci Mane Pays Tribute To Friend Young Dolph With A Heartwarming Video

The video features rare photos of Gucci and Dolph, who were not only pals, but longtime collaborators in the music game. Back in 2013, the two worked together on an album entitled East Atlanta Memphis and have been featured on many of each others records throughout the year. The touching video also features footage from Dolph's memorial service, which included messages from some of hip hops heavy hitters -- like I., Gucci, Paul Wall, 2 Chainz, C-Murder and 8Ball & MJG --- who were also friends and fans of the slain Memphis star.