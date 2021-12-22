Guitar-Shaped Hard Rock Hotel Is Replacing This Las Vegas Strip Favorite

By Dani Medina

December 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images, Dani Medina

Soon there will be two guitar-shaped hotels in the United States after Hard Rock International announced last week it would acquire The Mirage Hotel and Casino in a $1.075 billion deal.

The second guitar-shaped Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will be built on the Las Vegas Strip where The Mirage hotel currently stands. The first is located in Hollywood, Florida.

"When complete, Hard Rock Las Vegas will be a fully integrated resort welcoming meetings, groups, tourists and casino guests from around the world to its nearly 80 acre center-Strip location," Chairman of Hard Rock International Jim Allen said in a statement.

CEO and President of MGM Resorts International Bill Hornbuckle said the billion-dollar transaction is a significant milestone for Las Vegas.

"As part of the team that opened The Mirage in 1989, I know firsthand how special it is, and what a great opportunity it presents to the Hard Rock team. I want to thank all of our Mirage employees who have consistently delivered world-class gaming and entertainment experiences to our guests for more than three decades," Hornbuckle said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Mirage has been forced to cut back on operations and close down for a few days each week, according to Travel and Leisure.

