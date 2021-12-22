Guitar-Shaped Hard Rock Hotel Is Replacing This Las Vegas Strip Favorite

Soon there will be two guitar-shaped hotels in the United States after Hard Rock International announced last week it would acquire The Mirage Hotel and Casino in a $1.075 billion deal.

The second guitar-shaped Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will be built on the Las Vegas Strip where The Mirage hotel currently stands. The first is located in Hollywood, Florida.

"When complete, Hard Rock Las Vegas will be a fully integrated resort welcoming meetings, groups, tourists and casino guests from around the world to its nearly 80 acre center-Strip location," Chairman of Hard Rock International Jim Allen said in a statement.