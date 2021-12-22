'Home Alone' Actor Accused Of Assault In Oklahoma

One Home Alone actor is in trouble after being accused of assault in Oklahoma, reported KFOR. The actor portrayed Buzz McCallister in the beloved classic Christmas films Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

The actor, Devin Ratray, is facing domestic assault and battery by strangulation along with domestic assault and battery charges.

Ratray was in Oklahoma City to appear as a celebrity guest during OKC's Pop Christmas Con.

According to an arrest affidavit, Ratray and his girlfriend went to a steakhouse on December 8th. He drank a bottle of wine along with some shots of alcohol. The two then walked to Coyote Ugly Salon where Ratray drank 10 shots of alcohol.

At the saloon, two girls came up to Ratray and asked for an autograph. His girlfriend pulled two autograph cards out of her purse for the girls. He then became angry because she didn't charge the girls for the cards. The two went back to the hotel and continued arguing.

That's when Ratray allegedly pushed his girlfriend onto the bed and wrapped one of his hands around her throat. The other hand was other her mouth and he "applied pressure," according to the affidavit.

Detective Joseph Burnett of the Oklahoma City Police Department wrote in a report:

"[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant’s hand was over her mouth."

“This is how you die,” Ratray said as he choked her, according to the Burnett’s report.

The woman suffered multiple injuries as a result of the incident.