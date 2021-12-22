This Is The Best Chicken Sandwich In All Of Oklahoma

A good chicken sandwich is hard to beat- whether you like it grilled, fried, or hot n' spicy.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken sandwich. The website states, "You might think it's easy to put together a chicken sandwich, but making a great one is a lot harder than it looks. Whether it's on a roll or in a sub, grilled or fried, hot or cold, a great chicken sandwich will always hit the spot and all of these deliver something special that customers absolutely love."

According to the website, the best chicken sandwich in all of Oklahoma is the Nashvillian from Nashbird in Oklahoma City. Here's what LoveFOOD says about the chicken sandwich:

"Dishing out tasty fried chicken from its three locations in and around Oklahoma City, Nashbird is a local favourite thanks to its tender and juicy chicken that's perfectly crispy on the outside. The signature offering here is the Nashvillain – a fried boneless breast with mac 'n' cheese, bacon, onion rings and ranch dressing in a brioche bun – but customers also love the Hot! Chicken Sandwich that comes with slaw, pickles and lemon mayo."

