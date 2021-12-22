This Is The Best Chicken Sandwich In All Of Utah

By Ginny Reese

December 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A good chicken sandwich is hard to beat- whether you like it grilled, fried, or hot n' spicy.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken sandwich. The website states, "You might think it's easy to put together a chicken sandwich, but making a great one is a lot harder than it looks. Whether it's on a roll or in a sub, grilled or fried, hot or cold, a great chicken sandwich will always hit the spot and all of these deliver something special that customers absolutely love."

According to the website, the best chicken sandwich in all of Utah is the fried chicken sando from Pretty Bird in Salt Lake City. Here's what LoveFOOD says about the chicken sandwich:

"Bringing a taste of Nashville-style hot chicken to Utah, Salt Lake City's Pretty Bird and its fried chicken sandwiches are something of a local legend around here. Diners praise the juicy and flavorsome fried chicken thighs that are paired with slaw and pickles, and topped with creamy buttermilk-based sauce in a buttered bun."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best chicken sandwich.

