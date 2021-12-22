This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In All Of Oklahoma

Fine dining may not be an every day thing, but it's good to feel fancy and special even for a little bit. Whether you're on a staycation or a fancy date night, expensive restaurants are fun every now and then.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's most expensive restaurants. The website states, "From classic, mahogany-filled steakhouses to seafood spots right by the ocean, the US has some seriously upscale restaurants for diners looking to splash out on a special occasion."

According to the list, the most expensive restaurant in Oklahoma is Fait Maison in Edmond. Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Fancy French restaurant Fait Maison is a go-to for special occasions. If you have plenty of cash to splash, that is. A fillet of wagyu beef, served in a classic Mathurini sauce with a potato terrine, costs $93 (£70), while a Maine lobster will set you back $78 (£58). Every plate is infused with rich, well-balanced flavors and prettily presented, though, so it feels worth the money."