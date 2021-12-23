Couple Injured After Group Of Kangaroos Escape From Middle Tennessee Home

Multiple people were injured after a group of kangaroos escaped their enclosure on a property in Middle Tennessee this week.

On Wednesday (December 22), animal control officers from the Sumner County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) as well as crews from the White House Community Fire Department responded to a report that two people had "been in a battle with a male kangaroo" at a property on Fern Valley Road in White House, FOX 17 reports.

According to the sheriff's office, a married couple living near the property noticed several kangaroos from an exotic animal collection had escaped their enclosure and were attempting to lead them back when the attack occurred. They had called the owner of the animals to see where they could find feed to coax them inside the confinement, but he said he would be home soon and "would take care of it," per Smokey Barn News.

The neighbors went to the enclosure where the woman was immediately attacked by a male kangaroo. Her husband jumped into action and reportedly "held the kangaroo until it was deceased." The other kangaroos were eventually lead safely back into their enclosure.

Sheriff Sonny Weatherford confirmed that both neighbors were scratched and injured during the incident but refused transport to receive treatment.