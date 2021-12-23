Drake Pays Tribute To Virgil Abloh With A Powerful New Tattoo
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 23, 2021
Drake is still mourning the loss of his late friend and fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away last month after a silent battle with cancer. The Certified Lover Boy honored Abloh with a new, photorealistic tattoo based on a photo of the Louis Vuiton artistic director throwing a kite down a Louis Vuitton runway in 2018 during Paris Fashion Week. Tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga, known for specializing in black and white realism, took to social media to show off Drizzy's new ink, writing:
"A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake”@champagnepapi@virgilabloh Microrealism"
The realistic ink comes just weeks after Drake penned a heartfelt message to Abloh following his sudden passing, writing:
"My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother 🕊thank you for everything."
The "Knife Talk" rapper recently shared a video clip of his $185 million Boeing 767-300F jet that Virgil designed, as well as a pin that read "Virgil Was Here", simply captioning the clip:
"love you g"
Virgil isn't the only star that Drake has honored via his ink. The late designer joins the likes of Lil Wayne, Sade, The Beatles, Aaliyah, Michael Jackson, Skepta, Rihanna, Denzel Washington, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant and tatted portrait on the rapper's body. Abloh passed away in November after silently battling a rare form of cancer for over two years. A statement from his LV family read:
"For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”
Rest well, Virgil.