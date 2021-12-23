Drake Pays Tribute To Virgil Abloh With A Powerful New Tattoo

Drake is still mourning the loss of his late friend and fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away last month after a silent battle with cancer. The Certified Lover Boy honored Abloh with a new, photorealistic tattoo based on a photo of the Louis Vuiton artistic director throwing a kite down a Louis Vuitton runway in 2018 during Paris Fashion Week. Tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga, known for specializing in black and white realism, took to social media to show off Drizzy's new ink, writing:

"A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake”@champagnepapi@virgilabloh Microrealism"