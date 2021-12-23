Drake Pays Tribute To Virgil Abloh With A Powerful New Tattoo

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Drake is still mourning the loss of his late friend and fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who passed away last month after a silent battle with cancer. The Certified Lover Boy honored Abloh with a new, photorealistic tattoo based on a photo of the Louis Vuiton artistic director throwing a kite down a Louis Vuitton runway in 2018 during Paris Fashion Week. Tattoo artist Joaquin Ganga, known for specializing in black and white realism, took to social media to show off Drizzy's new ink, writing:

"A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake”@champagnepapi@virgilabloh Microrealism"

The realistic ink comes just weeks after Drake penned a heartfelt message to Abloh following his sudden passing, writing:

"My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…love you eternally brother 🕊thank you for everything."

The "Knife Talk" rapper recently shared a video clip of his $185 million Boeing 767-300F jet that Virgil designed, as well as a pin that read "Virgil Was Here", simply captioning the clip:

"love you g"

Virgil isn't the only star that Drake has honored via his ink. The late designer joins the likes of Lil Wayne, Sade, The Beatles, Aaliyah, Michael Jackson, Skepta, Rihanna, Denzel Washington, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant and tatted portrait on the rapper's body. Abloh passed away in November after silently battling a rare form of cancer for over two years. A statement from his LV family read:

"For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.”

Rest well, Virgil.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices