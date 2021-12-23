Robbie Roper, 2022 High School Quarterback Prospect, Dead At 18

Robbie Roper, a Georgia high school quarterback prospect for the 2022 national recruiting cycle, died on Wednesday (December 22) at the age of 18, his family announced in a statement shared on his Twitter account.

"Robbie just passed," the statement read. "He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly. We are still working on funeral arrangements, and will update everyone on the date, time, and location.

Roper's Roswell High School head football coach, Chris Prewett, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the 18-year-old was hospitalized in Gainesville, Fla., for complications following a routine surgery on Sunday (December 19)