Robbie Roper, 2022 High School Quarterback Prospect, Dead At 18

By Jason Hall

December 23, 2021


Photo: Getty Images

Robbie Roper, a Georgia high school quarterback prospect for the 2022 national recruiting cycle, died on Wednesday (December 22) at the age of 18, his family announced in a statement shared on his Twitter account.

"Robbie just passed," the statement read. "He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly. We are still working on funeral arrangements, and will update everyone on the date, time, and location.

Roper's Roswell High School head football coach, Chris Prewett, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the 18-year-old was hospitalized in Gainesville, Fla., for complications following a routine surgery on Sunday (December 19)

"Heartbroken is a gross understatement," Prewett quote-tweeted in response to the family's statement. "Robbie was a fantastic young man and a fighter all the way thru!! You will be missed in so many ways!! Prayers to this grieving family and our community."

Roswell High School released an official statement following Roper's death calling him "a respected, well-liked student and a leader in our football program" and added "this is a very difficult time for our RHS family."

The Atlanta Falcons also released a statement on their verified Twitter account amid news of Roper's death.

"Football is family. And we are saddened by the passing of one of our local high school football family members, Robbie Roper," the statement read. "It is clear the impact Robbie has had on so many in the Roswell community and beyond, from family and friends to teammates and classmates, and so many more. May he rest in peace as we keep his family, friends and all those mourning his loss in our prayers."

Roper had scholarship offers from Massachusetts, Morehead State, Morgan State and Western Carolina after leading Roswell to a 10-3 record and a top-10 final ranking in Georgia Class 7A.

The senior threw for 3,010 yards and 37 touchdowns, earning the Region 5-7A offensive player of the year award as voted on by his region's coaches, according to the AJC.

