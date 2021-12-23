Wisconsin Department Of Transportation Warns Public Of Text Message Scam

By Hannah DeRuyter

December 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is warning the public of a text message scam asking for personal information.

According to WFRV, the scam asks for personal information and threatens that your license will be suspended if the information is not given.

WisDOT says those being targeted through text are Wisconsin DMV customers.

The texts ask people to confirm their personal information and say that if they do not give the information through a link they provide.

Scammers hope that DMV users click the link and provide their personal information because of the threat of losing their license.

WisDOT warns the public that they should not click on the links provided in the text messages.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation tweeted about the scam, saying:

"SCAM ALERT: Don't let grinches steal Christmas, or your identity. Imposter scammers continue to target Wisconsin DMV customers with fake texts like this. We remind you not to click on links embedded in unsolicited or unexpected text messages."
