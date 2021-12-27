Doja Cat Says She Wants To Make ‘Double Album’ With This Social Media Star

Doja Cat has revealed that she wants to take a unique approach to her next project, and she knows exactly who she wants to do it with.

In a recent Instagram Live session, the star told fans she wants to make a 'double album.' One side would have seven songs dedicated to her pop-rap blend and the other side would be 12 songs dedicated to pure hip-hop.

She also said she wants the hip-hop records to be produced entirely by 9th Wonder and Jay Versace, who is known for his hilarious and meme-worthy videos on Instagram and Twitter.

“New project. 12 songs. All of them, every fu**in’ one, Jay Versace and 9th Wonder,” said Doja.