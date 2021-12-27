Drake Spotted Handing Out Stacks Of Cash To Toronto Residents On Christmas

Toronto residents were treated to a little Christmas miracle this year.

Drake was seen handing out large stacks of cash to people in his hometown on Christmas Day (Saturday, December 25), according to COMPLEX.

One lucky recipient managed to capture a video of the rapper sitting in the backseat of a Maybach.

In the video below, you can see Drake casually reaching out of the window to hand the person a stack of Canadian 20 dollar bills.

There's no word on how much people received from the hometown hero, but the wads of cash did look large.

“@Champagnepapi giving away racks for Christmas,” reads the video's caption. “Life’s fu**ing unreal man. Legend of the city.”